Dawuane Smoot feels Jaguars are turning the corner to being something special

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot went to the AFC Championship Game with the Jaguars as a rookie in 2017, but wins have been hard to come by in Jacksonville since that run.

The Jaguars were 15-50 under Doug Marrone and Urban Meyer the last four seasons, but things have finally started looking up for the team. Sunday’s 38-10 win over the Chargers gives them a winning record on the year and it added to the confidence that Smoot and others feel about where the team is headed under head coach Doug Pederson.

Smoot, who had a sack and a forced fumble Sunday, said that he thinks the tough times are starting to feel like history for the Jaguars.

“It’s been all worth it, going through a rebuild each year,” Smoot said, via the team’s website. “Now, I feel like we’re finally starting to get it. We just started. It’s only three. We still have a long season to go. But I feel like we’re turning the corner to being something special.”

It is a long season, but the Jaguars are the only AFC South team with a winning record right now and there’s been little sign that they’re going to be overmatched by their divisional foes over the rest of the season. While it remains to be seen if that means Smoot will be back in the postseason, even considering it is a sign of progress for the Jags.