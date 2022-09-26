Devonta Smith: You gotta make the most of your opportunities

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith didn’t have a catch in the first week of the season, but anyone who worried about that being a regular occurrence should feel back at ease.

Smith had seven catches in a Week Two win over the Vikings and he played a starring role in Sunday’s 24-8 win over the Commanders. Smith showed off his athletic ability with leaping grabs on his way to finishing the afternoon with eight catches for 169 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

After the game, Smith said that he and everyone else in the Eagles offense has to stay patient because they need to produce when it is their turn to step into the spotlight.

“Like I always say, you gotta make the most of your opportunities,” Smith said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “You might have a game like that where you don’t get the ball or you don’t get your opportunities. But when they come, you gotta make the most of it.”

The first three weeks of the season have seen several Eagles players make the most of their chances and the variety of options they have at their disposal is a big reason why they’ve won all three of their games. If opposing defenses don’t come up with a better plan, that winning streak may not be ending anytime soon.