Jimmy Garoppolo: I was just trying to buy some time when I stepped out of the end zone

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo committed one of the most embarrassing plays of this NFL season on Sunday night, dropping back to pass in his own end zone, then dropping back farther, and then stepping out the back of the end zone for a safety. Afterward he couldn’t offer much of an explanation.

“I was just trying to buy some time for the play,” Garoppolo said, via TheAthletic.com. “Yeah, that was a tough situation.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan blamed himself afterward, saying it was a bad play to call with the 49ers having the ball at their own 2-yard line.

“That was a tough situation I put him in, unblocked guy coming at him,” Shanahan said.

Garoppolo struggled with the Broncos’ pass rush all night and was sacked four times. The 49ers will need to find a way to protect him better, which only got harder with left tackle Trent Williams‘ injury.