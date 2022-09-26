Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater having tests after Sunday injuries

Posted by Josh Alper on September 26, 2022, 11:27 AM EDT
NFL: SEP 25 Jaguars at Chargers
Getty Images

The Chargers are waiting for word about the severity of injuries suffered by a couple of key players in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.

Defensive end Joey Bosa injured his groin and left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game with a biceps injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are going for tests on their injuries Monday.

Rapoport adds that Slater’s injury is a “potentially serious” one and Storm Norton will step into the lineup as long as Slater is unable to play.

The Chargers will be in Houston in Week Four as they try to snap a two-game losing streak and it remains uncertain who will be on the field as part of that effort.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater having tests after Sunday injuries

  1. What was the over/under in games before the Watts and Bosas were all injured/ missed time. JJ started off the year injured, TJ didn’t last a game, Joey made it to game 3 so all that is left is Nick, probably makes it a few more games.

    The longshot play all four miss the same weekend due to injury or probably going to be near 100/1 all four actually play the same weekend without any being on the injury report.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.