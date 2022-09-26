Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater having tests after Sunday injuries

Getty Images

The Chargers are waiting for word about the severity of injuries suffered by a couple of key players in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.

Defensive end Joey Bosa injured his groin and left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game with a biceps injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are going for tests on their injuries Monday.

Rapoport adds that Slater’s injury is a “potentially serious” one and Storm Norton will step into the lineup as long as Slater is unable to play.

The Chargers will be in Houston in Week Four as they try to snap a two-game losing streak and it remains uncertain who will be on the field as part of that effort.