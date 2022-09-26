Justin Fields at the helm of a historically inept Bears passing offense

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 26, 2022, 11:52 AM EDT
Houston Texans v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has completed 23 of 45 passes for 297 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions. For the entire season.

It’s important to make clear that those numbers are for all three games of this season, because they could easily be mistaken for a quarterback’s numbers from one game — and not even a particularly good game.

There have already been 39 games this season in which a quarterback completed more than 23 passes.

There have been 11 games this season in which a quarterback threw more than 45 passes.

There have been 20 games this season in which a quarterback has gained more than 297 passing yards.

There have been 17 games this season in which a quarterback has throw more than two touchdown passes.

There haven’t been any games this season in which a quarterback threw more than four interceptions, so at least Fields has that going for him.

The Bears’ passing offense is an enormous outlier, dead last in every major statistic. But they’re not just an outlier in the advanced passing environment of 2022, when quarterbacks routinely dwarf the passing records of old.

Fields is on pace to throw just 255 passes in 17 games. In NFL history, the fewest passes ever thrown by a quarterback who started 16 games was 328 by David Whitehurst of the 1978 Packers.

NFL passing offenses have improved so much that it’s hard to believe any quarterback today could have numbers that would have been awful even by 1978 standards. But that’s the kind of season Fields is having.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Justin Fields at the helm of a historically inept Bears passing offense

  1. Is this surprising? He looked the same last year. They should’ve kept starting one of the vets they had and let Fields sit. Instead they threw him to the wolves and now get to watch him struggle.

  2. Fact: The Bears have successfully never evaluated, drafted and developed a quality NFL QB

    Fact: Ohio State have never produced a quality NFL QB

    Justin Fields will not be the player that disproves both facts

  5. When you draft a QB that played at a dominant school you have to pick out the games in which they played a very good defense. Fields had plenty of film out there when he struggled to fit the ball into tight windows and timing routes. You can look at all the wide open WRs he hit but that won’t be what it is like in the NFL. NFL open isn’t open in college and you have to put that ball into tight windows. I don’t think Fields can do that. Put him on the scrap heap with the rest of those Bears 1st round picks.

  6. Bears can’t pass protect. Man to man, zone, with chips, by scheme, or with happy thoughts.

    Bears currently have are rushing 5.4 ypc. Give the rock to Herbert and Ebner until the OL can get their act together on passing downs.

    No passing game by the Bears? Nothing new here. Keep the auditions on the rebuild going.

  7. The previous regime seemed to have a way of taking young QBs and making them sink. Watch Tom Brady in his first year as Pats QB. It was heavy on the run and a lot of dink and dunk. Take the pressure off of Fields and slowly let him unfurl. They are 2-1 so it’s not like the team is flailing. The run game has been very good. Let that continue and let Fields grow. The Patriots beat up the Bills last year not passing at all…with a competent QB. I don’t really see the problem…

  8. The fad of drafting running QBs in the first round needs to end. He and Trey Lance, both showed nothing at the college level that they could throw. Yet you waste capital to draft them?

  9. I get the whole issue with OSU QBs but look who he’s surrounded by. Scrubs and other teams castoff third string receivers and a cobbled together o-line. It’s a rebuild year. They’re at the binging of tearing down a whole squad that was basically mid. It’s never gonna be a Super Bowl contender.

  10. Bears fans went nuts to get him on the field last year. Just couldn’t stomach Dalton or Foltz. Here ya go, this is what that got you. Maybe you can fire Nagy again?

  14. The Chicago Bears haven’t had a true franchise QB since Sid Luckman retired after the 1950 season and Jim McMahon’s mouth far exceeded anything he accomplished on the football field. Top 10 1st round drafted QBs don’t have the entirety of their rookie contracts to prove they can win anymore. If these young QBs aren’t showing massive improvement by the end of their 2nd season…ownership,front office and head coach are beginning discussions on the eventual replacement. Matt Eberflus didn’t draft fields….there’s no obligation or loyalty there anyways.

  16. He has been terrible. Holding the ball too long, not trusting his eyes, taking sacks and throwing off-platform interceptions.

    But the running attack is elite and the team is 2-1. Hopefully he can figure it out. Completely regressed from last year, but he still hasn’t played a full NFL season yet.

  18. bengaljuice says:

    Bears fans went nuts to get him on the field last year. Just couldn’t stomach Dalton or Foltz. Here ya go, this is what that got you. Maybe you can fire Nagy again?

    Dalton got hurt early. Fields was supposed to sit longer under the Nagy plan (love it or hate it)

  19. Drafting a QB is a total crap shoot
    ==========

    Reaching for QBs is a total crapshoot.

    You would think teams would be smarter, investing a roster spot on a developmental QB.

    Just two decades ago, developmental QBs were in the Super Bowl (Jake Delhomme) and winning them (Brad Johnson) MVPs as well (Kurt Warner, Rich Gannon)

    The ‘goat’ was a developmental guy.

    Shame on this League.

  20. They should have kept Kyle Orton. He is only 39 now. He is as good or nearly as good or better than any of the QBs they have had since and they would have at least six first round picks they have traded since they traded him. Another alternative would be to get a 8 foot tall receiver to catch all the overthrows.

  21. Well, when you draft a player whose biggest attribute is that he kinda looks like Pat Mahommes, this is what you get. PM lit up the world and everyone wanted to draft a OM clone. Lots tried, including my Packers. No one succeeded.

  22. “The fad of drafting running QBs in the first round needs to end. He and Trey Lance, both showed nothing at the college level that they could throw.”

    Fields showed plenty in college, had a very pretty deep ball. He just isn’t throwing to that level of talent in the majors. Fields has major issues right now but let’s be honest, he was mostly a pocket passer in college but the flaws in his game are being exposed while he’s helming an offense with very low levels of NFL talent.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.