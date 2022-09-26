K.J. Osborn’s game-winning catch came on same play as last year’s game winner in Carolina

USA Today Sports

Justin Jefferson is the best known receiver on the Minnesota roster. But K.J. Osborn has proven to be a more-than-capable complement to Jefferson and fellow starter Adam Thielen.

Osborn, who led the Vikings in receiving yardage on Sunday with 73, caught the game-winning touchdown pass over the Lions, on a 28-yard throw from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

After the game, Osborn explained the play by phone to PFT. He was the first option on the call. He ran a corner route, and when he broke to the outside he was wide open. He threw up his hand, and Cousins threw him the ball.

Osborn said it was the same play as the one that resulted in him catching an overtime game-winner last year against the Panthers. The only difference is that, this time, the play happened on the other side of the field, with the break to the corner happening in the opposite direction. The distance covered was almost identical, at 27 yards.

So why didn’t he do another Stefon Diggs-style helmet toss after this one?

“There were 45 seconds left,” Osborn said. “Also, I wanted to save my money. I got lucky last time.”

Osborn is showing he’s got more than luck going for him as he settles in as the clear No. 3 option in a passing attack that did just enough yesterday to wipe out a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and get the win.