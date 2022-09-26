Kevin O’Connell: Shoulder injury something Dalvin Cook’s prepared to try to play with

Getty Images

After running back Dalvin Cook left Sunday’s win over the Lions with a shoulder injury, PFT reported that Cook would try to play through the injury while wearing a harness as extra protection.

On Monday, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell delivered the same message. Cook dislocated his shoulder and the injury is similar to one he suffered last season. Cook missed one game before returning with the harness and O’Connell said that Cook is hoping to avoid missing any games this time around.

“He’s dealt with that at times, but I think it’s something he’s prepared to try to play with while also knowing we’re going to do what’s best for him to make sure we can have him as much as possible throughout the ins and outs of the rest of the season,” O’Connell said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “We’ll take it, it truly is a day-to-day thing, see how the management goes, but he wants to be out there with his teammates.”

O’Connell also said that the team expects to have safety Harrison Smith back for their matchup with the Saints in London in Week Four. Smith missed Sunday’s win with a concussion.