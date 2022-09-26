Kyler Murray: I told guys you have to be awake when you play with me

Getty Images

The Cardinals loss to the Rams on Sunday followed a similar script to Arizona’s first two games.

The offense started slow early then got the team back in it. But in this game, Los Angeles kept the Cardinals out of the end zone and didn’t allow quarterback Kyler Murray to completely take over the contest.

But Arizona made plenty of mistakes offensively in the 20-12 loss, whether it was a ball being dropped or a receiver not properly finishing a route. That’s what happened on at least one occasion with receiver Andy Isabella, who stopped a pattern down the right sideline too early and left Murray putting his hands to his head in frustration as the ball sailed incomplete.

“I told guys you have to be awake when you play with me. No matter what the play is,” Murray said in his postgame press conference. “I have free reign to do whatever, so when you sleep and you don’t think you’re getting the ball- you can’t play like that. Everybody has to be head up, in the game, locked in and we just have to be better. We will be, but it’s frustrating when you lose and you felt like you could have played better in the game.”

Murray finished the game 37-of-58 passing for 314 yards, setting a new career high in passing attempts.

As for the slow starts, Murray said he didn’t know if there was a common theme. But he knows the Cardinals have to be better to set themselves up for more success later in games.

“I wish I had the answer right now,” Murray said. “I’m not sure, besides, ‘Let’s start winning some football.’ The rest of the game is competitive. The first quarter, you can’t make anything happen. You can’t get anything going. It’s just bad football.”