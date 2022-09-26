Lions believe Tracy Walker tore his Achilles

Posted by Josh Alper on September 26, 2022, 9:35 AM EDT
Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that safety Tracy Walker‘s injury didn’t look good when he spoke to reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and a report on Monday does nothing to make things sound better.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the current belief is that Walker tore his Achilles. If confirmed, Walker would miss the rest of the season while he recovers from the injury.

Walker was injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and he was ruled out shortly after he left the field. He had two tackles before getting hurt.

Walker had 18 tackles in the first two weeks of the season and he led the team with 108 tackles in 2021. Juju Hughes replaced Walker in the lineup against Minnesota.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Lions believe Tracy Walker tore his Achilles

  1. Bad break for the Lions. They are a legit team with a ton of talent. Young, big, and fast. My Vikings got a break yesterday due to bad decision by Campbell but he will learn too. Definitely an up and coming team for the next few years.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.