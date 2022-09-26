Lions believe Tracy Walker tore his Achilles

Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that safety Tracy Walker‘s injury didn’t look good when he spoke to reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and a report on Monday does nothing to make things sound better.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the current belief is that Walker tore his Achilles. If confirmed, Walker would miss the rest of the season while he recovers from the injury.

Walker was injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and he was ruled out shortly after he left the field. He had two tackles before getting hurt.

Walker had 18 tackles in the first two weeks of the season and he led the team with 108 tackles in 2021. Juju Hughes replaced Walker in the lineup against Minnesota.