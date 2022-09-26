Lions’ D’Andre Swift may miss next two games with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Lions running back D'Andre Swift has played well when healthy this season, but he’s having trouble staying healthy, and he may need some time off.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said today that Swift, who has both a shoulder injury and an ankle injury, might benefit from missing the next two games, which are followed by the Lions’ bye week, and then coming back at 100 percent healthy in Week Seven, after almost a full month off.

That would mean Swift would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks and the following Sunday’s game at New England before the Lions’ Week Six bye.

Swift has 27 carries for 231 yards this season, an outstanding average of 8.6 yards per carry, and he also has eight catches for 77 yards. If he misses time, Jamaal Williams will likely get more carries.