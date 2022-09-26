Mac Jones on ankle: I’m just taking it day to day

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was last seen on Sunday howling in pain while being carried to the locker room after losing to the Ravens and a report on Monday indicated that he is dealing with a “pretty severe” high-ankle sprain.

Jones appeared to be in a lot less pain when he spoke to reporters during a media session on Monday afternoon and he toed the company line when it came to revealing any information about his condition.

“I’m just kind of taking it day to day, and making sure everything’s good,” Jones said, via Michael Hurley of CBS Boston. “And honestly, any injury questions are Coach Belichick’s thing. So I’m not here to answer them. I appreciate everyone kind of reaching out and looking after me, but it’s kind of just a day-to-day thing, and I’m just trying to get better.”

Wednesday will bring the first practice of the week and the first injury report will be released after that session. That may not shed light on Jones’ long-term outlook, but it may be the next official word on where things stand with his ankle.