Mike McDaniel: I think ending losing streak to Bills meant something to everybody

Getty Images

The Dolphins were a statistical anomaly on Sunday in defeating the Bills 21-19 to move to 3-0.

But even though Buffalo had 497 yards to Miami’s 212 and ran 90 plays to Miami’s 39, the Dolphins are the lone 3-0 team in the AFC because they scored more points.

While McDaniel was just hired in February, the Dolphins hadn’t defeated the Bills since 2018 — falling in seven straight matchups. But that streak is now over, which is something McDaniel noted can be meaningful even for the members of the organization who didn’t live through it.

“I think it meant something to everybody,” McDaniel said in his postgame press conference. “I talked to the guys about it, and you’re not there, but you’ve been in the league long enough, and I’ve been on both sides of the coin where you’ve had a streak against a team and then you’ve been on the poor side of the streak as well.

I just told the team that it doesn’t matter that we weren’t here. That at some point or just because now moving forward we’re a part of that streak, so at some point in time, we’re going to have to handle that. Otherwise, we’re going to keep hearing about it, but I think it’s important for them. So it was special for everyone involved in that regard, as special as a Week Three regular season game can be.”

The Dolphins and Bills will meet again in Week 15 for a game that should have vastly different weather conditions in Buffalo.

“If they at all took us lightly at all, I promise you they won’t again, so we’re going to get their best shot,” McDaniel said. “That is a really, really, really good football team. So that’s why what I’m happy about most is that our team battled against what’s as good of a team that exists in the National Football League.”