Mike McDaniel confirms Tua Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has exercised its right to initiate an investigation of the decision to allow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play in Sunday’s matchup between the Bills and Dolphins.

Tagovailoa went to the locker room to be examined late in the second quarter. Tagovailoa’s head had hit the turf and he stumbled as he was walking toward Miami’s offensive huddle.

Tagovailoa was then on the field for the second half after he was cleared.

On Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tagovailoa was not in the concussion protocol. But Tagovailoa is dealing with a sore back and sore ankle. Those injuries could potentially keep Tagovailoa off the field for Thursday’s matchup with the Bengals.

“These Thursday night games, you get used to just doing the best you can. And we’re trying to get information as fast as possible,” McDaniel said in his press conference. “We’ll be working fluidly from that. But right now, especially in a hard-fought game like that, not just Tua, but there’s a lot of players that we’ll be adjusting to on the fly, seeing if they can turn it around and give a healthy outing on Thursday.”

McDaniel noted that when he initially saw Tagovailoa stumble on the field, he also made an assumption about what was going on with the quarterback.

“But that’s why there’s also an independent neurologist that clears him,” McDaniel said. “We have to clear him. You’re talking to the player. and listen, the one thing I think our players know more than anybody, there’s certain things I’m very sensitive to — I’ve been called emotional from time to time — and one of those things is player health. So I don’t mess around with that — at all.

“And it was above and beyond, Tua was pretty annoyed with me during the game when I was talking to him because he knew what hurt and didn’t understand why people kept talking to him about what we were talking to him about. I think watching replays, he probably could. That’s something that I think, the pillar of importance for all of it is player safety. That’s why the protocols are in place. So, we’re happy to comply and feel fine about that whole process, really.”

McDaniel added that he was not involved in the decision to take Tagovailoa back to the locker room. And reiterated that the proper protocols were followed to examine the QB.

“[W]e wouldn’t have moved forward in the direction we did had there been any sort of red flags, because you can’t keep quarterbacks out of harm’s way,” McDaniel said. “So if he had a head issue, he wouldn’t have been back out there.”