Monday Night Football: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari will play; Michael Gallup is inactive

Getty Images

The Giants listed edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) as questionable for Monday Night Football against the Cowboys. Both will play.

Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall selection, will make his NFL debut, while Ojulari will play his first game in 2022.

The Giants had only one decision to make among their seven inactives, with linebacker Tomon Fox the only healthy scratch. The other inactives are receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendix), cornerback Justin Layne (concussion), cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring), receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee).

The Cowboys won’t have tight end Dalton Schultz, who has a PCL sprain, or receiver Michael Gallup, who is working his way back from a torn ACL in a Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys will have linebacker Micah Parsons, who was limited in Saturday’s walkthrough practice after missing Thursday and Friday’s work with an illness. The team had listed him as questionable.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Dak Prescott (right thumb), cornerback Nahshon Wright, safety Jayron Kearse (knee), outside linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) and left guard Connor McGovern (ankle).

Rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert will make his regular-season debut.