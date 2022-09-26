Myles Garrett suffers minor injuries in car crash

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered minor injuries in a car crash after practice today.

Garrett was on his way home from the Browns’ facility when he crashed his 2021 Porsche, according to News 5 in Cleveland. The car went off the side of the road and flipped several times.

Garrett went to the hospital but his injuries were not serious. A passenger in his car also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

Police say there was no alcohol or other drugs involved and the cause of the crash is ongoing.

There’s been no word from the Browns about whether the minor injuries Garrett suffered will affect his status for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.