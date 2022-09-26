Patrick Mahomes: I don’t expect growing pains, offense has to gel together

Getty Images

The Chiefs offense looked good in a Week One win over the Cardinals, but the sledding’s been tougher for the unit over the past two weeks.

They produced 20 points against the Chargers in Week Two and got a big play from the defense to beat their divisional rivals, but things got worse against the Colts on Sunday. They scored two touchdowns on short fields, but the second half featured one field goal and drives that ended with a failed fake field goal, a missed kick and an interception.

After an offseason of significant change to the offense, some people predicted tough times as the Chiefs put the pieces together but quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that’s no excuse for the “little mistakes” that contributed to the 20-17 loss to Indianapolis.

“I don’t expect any growing pains,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “Obviously have new players and you don’t know everybody’s going to respond to tough situations. . . . We’ve got to gel all together. It starts with me. There were certain throws I was putting on guys’ back hips instead of in front of him. There were certain situations where we were just barely off of it.”

The Chiefs will be in Tampa next weekend and they’ll need to find a crisper offensive performance if they want to remain above .500 on the year.