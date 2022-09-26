Report: Christian Benford suffered fractured hand

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 26, 2022, 1:33 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills
The Bills have another injury in their secondary.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a fractured hand during Buffalo’s loss to Miami on Sunday.

A sixth-round pick out of Villanova, Benford had started Buffalo’s first three games. He was on the field for 58 percent of the snaps in the season-opening victory over the Rams. Then he played 91 percent of the defensive snaps in the victory over the Titans — when Buffalo’s injuries began piling up.

The Bills had a wave of heat-related issues on Sunday as well with the hot temperatures in South Florida.

Buffalo has a big matchup with Baltimore coming up in Week Four. The team’s injury report will be worth monitoring from Wednesday to Friday.

2 responses to “Report: Christian Benford suffered fractured hand

  1. thee bills will be last years ravens. too many injuries to early. will cause some losses that wouldnt otherwise happen. how bad will it get will determine if they make the playoffs and what seed.

  2. The Bills will be fine.
    The Ravens don’t stand a chance against a real team like the Bills.

