Report: D’Andre Swift suffered sprained shoulder

The Lions may be without starting running back D’Andre Swift for a bit.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Swift suffered a sprained shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

While Swift is not expected to need surgery to correct the issue, Swift still may miss playing time.

Kyle Meinke of MLive.com noted that Swift also said postgame that he re-injured his ankle during the contest. Swift was on the field for 41 percent of Detroit’s offensive snaps, rushing for 31 yards on seven carries and making three receptions for 15 yards.

Jamaal Williams took many of the snaps at running back, going 87 yards on 20 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Williams also caught a pair of passes for 20 yards.

So far this season, Swift has 231 yards rushing with one touchdown plus eight catches for 77 yards with a TD>

The Lions are back home to host the Seahawks next Sunday.