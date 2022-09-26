Report: Injuries to Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry do not appear serious

Getty Images

There is some good news out of New Orleans after the Saints lost to the Panthers on Sunday.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the injuries suffered by receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry during the contest do not appear to be serious.

Thomas is dealing with a toe injury that is not on the same foot as his previous ankle injury that kept him out for the entire 2021 season. And Landry is experiencing soreness in his foot.

Thomas caught five passes for 49 yards on Sunday. He’s totaled 16 receptions for 171 yards with three touchdowns in three games.

Landry got off to a hot start in New Orleans’ win over Atlanta to start the season but had just four receptions for 25 yards last week against Tampa Bay and two catches for 22 yards in 21 snaps against the Panthers.

The Saints and Vikings are playing the first London game of the season on Sunday with an early 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time.