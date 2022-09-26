Report: Mac Jones has “pretty severe” high-ankle sprain

Posted by Josh Alper on September 26, 2022, 12:53 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots
Reports after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens indicated Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain on the team’s final offensive play and Monday’s tests reportedly back up that diagnosis.

NFL Media reports that tests show Jones suffered a “pretty severe” high-ankle sprain and that he is soliciting other opinions from doctors before establishing a timetable to get back on the field. The hope at the moment is that Jones will avoid having surgery as part of the recovery process.

Whatever the other opinions, it is difficult to see Jones playing against the Packers in Week Four. The next question may be whether he will be out long enough to make a trip to injured reserve a possibility.

Veteran Brian Hoyer has been the No. 2 quarterback on gamedays with 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe serving as the No. 3 man in the pecking order.

