Report: Rashawn Slater out for season with ruptured biceps tendon

Protecting quarterback Justin Herbert has just become more challenging for the Chargers.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured biceps tendon during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. Slater is now expected to miss the rest of the 2022 season.

The 13th overall pick of the 2021 draft, Slater became an immediate starter for the Chargers last year and was one of the best at his position. He was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro as a rookie. He finished fourth in AP offensive rookie of the year voting.

Slater had not missed a snap in the 2022 season until suffering the injury during Los Angeles’ first possession of the second half on Sunday.

Storm Norton came in to replace Slater at left tackle. He’s appeared in 27 career games with 18 starts, 15 of which came for the Chargers last year.

With Herbert dealing with injured ribs, Los Angeles’ left tackle has magnified importance. If Norton continues to replace Slater, his first test will be against Houston in Week Four.