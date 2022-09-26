Tom Brady on Ken Dorsey: I’m not the only “adult” throwing “temper tantrums”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 26, 2022
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t happy about the outcome of his own game on Sunday. There was something from another game that pleased him, at least a little bit.

Specifically, the outburst from Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after Buffalo ran out of time in an effort to secure a late victory over Miami.

“I’m not the only adult in the entire league that’s throwing temper tantrums,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast on SiriusXM. “So thank you, Ken, for taking me off the hook.”

Brady definitely can relate to the frustration that drove Dorsey to go berserk in the booth.

“I know exactly what he was feeling,” Brady said of Dorsey. “Absolutely. Well, there’s so much emotion. You feel like you’re in a battle out there and it’s a physical battle and it’s just so, I mean, you’ve got to get the emotion out and I know it should be poised and yeah, there’s moments and sometimes it just boils over. I’d rather have it boil over on the sideline than on the field, you know? And sometimes it’s a little bit of both. . . . Sometimes our emotions get the best of us and you’ve got to live with it for the rest of your life. So that’s OK. It’s better to have that feeling and emotion because it feels like you’re alive. You know, you could be dead and not feel anything. So I choose to be alive and feel everything.”

It’s one thing to feel it. It’s another thing to show it. That’s the balance. Sometimes, showing that emotion can inspire others. Sometimes, the person showing the emotion simply comes off as unhinged.

Dorsey was definitely unhinged on Sunday. Brady has yet to take it quite that far. If the Bucs don’t start scoring more points soon, maybe he will.

