Tom Brady: Upended practice schedule is no excuse for next game

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still carries around one of the most important realities of the Patriot Way.

No excuses. Ever.

Brady made that point in his Let’s Go! podcast, regarding the hurricane that has prompted the team to literally say “let’s go” to Miami.

“When you are dealing with some of the things that we are going to have to deal with this week, there’s built in excuses that should never be excuses for anything,” Brady said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “We’ve got to approach the week with a championship attitude that no matter what we face and no matter who plays, we’re going to have to go out there and find a way to win the game.”

He’s exactly right, and that’s exactly what the Patriots do, regardless of the source of adversity. Usually, it happens when players are injured. But it applies to anything that can distract a team. Championship teams don’t slump their shoulder or say “woe is us.” They get things done.

The Buccaneers will have a chance to get things done on Sunday night, against the Chiefs.