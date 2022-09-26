Tom Brady’s “swollen” finger is better than last week

Getty Images

On his Let’s Go! podcast last Monday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady disclosed that he has a finger injury. His team didn’t disclose the injury until the Friday report.

This week on Brady’s podcast from SiriusXM, Jim Gray asked Brady how the finger is doing, and whether it affected his performance against the Packers, in a 14-12 loss on Sunday.

“No, it didn’t affect it at all,” Brady said. “It’s doing a lot better than last week. I mean, it was a pretty good swollen finger, but it’s just part of the game, and I think there’s a lot of bumps and bruises for guys across the league. If it was my left finger it would be totally insignificant. It was my right finger, so just deal with it a little bit. But in the end it really did nothing. I practiced all week. I took every rep in practice and didn’t bother me at all in the game.”

As fingers that touch the football go for a quarterback, the ring finger is basically a bystander. As evidenced by the fact that he was able to throw the ball without any problems, despite the finger being swollen.