Tommy Doyle tears ACL; Jake Kumerow has high-ankle sprain

The Bills’ injury list is extensive from Sunday’s game against the Miami.

Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle, who had to replace Ryan Bates at right guard after 58 snaps, tore his anterior cruciate ligament, coach Sean McDermott announced. Doyle is done for the season.

Doyle played 37 snaps on offense and four on special teams in Miami in his first action of the season. He appeared in 11 games last season.

Bates is in concussion protocol, McDermott said.

Receiver Jake Kumerow has a high-ankle sprain that likely will keep him out a few weeks. He had two catches for 14 yards Sunday, giving him four receptions for 64 yards this season.

Cornerback Christian Benford has a fractured hand and will undergo surgery. He played 19 defensive snaps and seven on special teams against Miami.