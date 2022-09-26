Van Jefferson’s stay on injured reserve will be short term

Getty Images

The Rams placed receiver Van Jefferson on injured reserve Saturday. Coach Sean McVay explained Monday that Jefferson has not had a setback, and the Rams put him on the list temporarily because they need the roster spot.

It means Jefferson will have to miss at least the next four games before returning to the 53-player roster.

“The goal for us maybe was that it would be in a couple of weeks,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “He had been making really good progress, and that’s been in alignment. But there’s a lot of layers to whether we put a guy on IR or not that’s not exclusive to just that person in particular. But I think when you look at where the bye [week] was going to fall for us, we had to make that decision and designation so that you don’t end up restricting his ability to return after the bye.”

The Rams expect Jefferson to be “ready to roll” after their Week 7 bye, McVay said.

Jefferson underwent “minor” knee surgery Aug. 2 after an earlier surgery on the same knee in the offseason.

He caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season after making 19 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown as a rookie in 2020.