Von Miller “excited to see” how Bills respond to loss

Getty Images

Bills linebacker Von Miller has spent more than a decade in the NFL, so he’s well aware that teams don’t make it through entire seasons without having to deal with rough patches.

The Bills hit one of them in Miami on Sunday. After two blowout wins to open the year, the Bills were shorthanded due to injuries and they wilted in the Florida heat during a 21-19 loss to their AFC East rivals.

After the game, Miller’s message was not focused on what went wrong during the loss. Instead, he turned his attention to how the team will learn and grow from coming up short.

“In Buffalo, that’s all we have is football,” Miller said, via the team’s website. “That’s all we care about is football and winning games and a loss like this early in games is good medicine. Adversity like this truly reveals character and we have a team full of tough guys. This is all just adversity and I’m excited to see how we respond. Real men respond to things like this and I’m excited to see how we respond.”

Miller wasn’t alone in trying to turn the page immediately. Tight end Dawson Knox said it was “super encouraging” to see how players fought on Sunday and quarterback Josh Allen said the Bills will “learn from this one” as they prepare to face the Ravens in Week Four.