Andy Reid: Skyy Moore’s time in the offense will come

Getty Images

The Chiefs selected Skyy Moore in the second round of this year’s draft and it seemed like he could be a significant early contributor to the team’s offense.

But instead, Moore has mostly been a punt returner — and even that is a job where he could use some improvement. Moore muffed the first punt of Sunday’s loss to the Colts, which set up an Indianapolis touchdown.

Moore has played has made only one catch so far — a 30-yard grab against the Cardinals in Week One. He played only two offensive snaps in the Week Two victory over the Chargers and eight offensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

Moore said after Week Two that he knows he has to wait his turn in Kansas City’s offense. On Monday, head coach Andy Reid said Moore’s time is coming.

“We actually had some in for him this game and it didn’t work out that way — we didn’t have a ton of first- and second-down calls, and that we got to do better with,” Reid said in his Monday video conference. “And so, his number didn’t get dialed up as much as we wanted. When it did, the defense didn’t play it the way where he would be open.

“But it’ll come, we’re through game three here now. His time will come. We’ll just keep working on it.”

Through three games, tight end Travis Kelce unsurprisingly leads the chiefs with 17 catches and 230 yards. Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is second with 14 receptions and 179 yards.