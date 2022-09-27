Bills place Tommy Doyle on injured reserve; sign Justin Murray

Getty Images

The Bills placed offensive lineman Tommy Doyle on injured reserve. Doyle tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Doyle entered the game after Ryan Bates was injured.

Doyle is in his second year with the Bills after appearing in 11 games last season.

The Bills signed former Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Murray to a one-year contract to take Doyle’s roster spot, the team announced.

Murray started his NFL career in 2016, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos. He bounced around with four teams before signing with the Cardinals in 2019.

Murray started 12 games at right tackle that season.

Murray was on the Cardinals during both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, though he went on season-ending injured reserve in Week 3 of last season after injuring his back. The Cardinals waived him in August.