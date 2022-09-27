Bills will sign Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad

Getty Images

The Bills are signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

It reunites Rhodes with Leslie Frazier from their time together in Minnesota.

The Bills went into Sunday’s game against the Dolphins without cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White and rookie Christian Benford fractured his hand in the loss. They also were without safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, so they’re thin in the defensive backfield.

Rhodes spent the past two seasons with the Colts, starting 29 games and totaling 81 tackles, three interceptions and 19 pass breakups.

He made the Pro Bowl three times with the Vikings and earned All-Pro honors in 2017.