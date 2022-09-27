Browns: Myles Garrett has shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations

USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Brown have issued a statement regarding the status of defensive end Myles Garrett, following an automobile accident on Monday.

“First — and most importantly — we are thankful that Myles, his passengers and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday,” the team said. “After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospital have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, a biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts.

“Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol. Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”

Football continues to be a secondary consideration. But it appears that Garrett won’t miss much time due to Monday’s accident.