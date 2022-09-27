Buccaneers postpone Bruce Arians induction into Ring of Honor

Getty Images

With Hurricane Ian set to hit Tampa this week, the Buccaneers have moved their practices to South Florida and will use the Dolphins’ facility to practice this week.

Though as of now the game is still set to be played at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, the NFL could move it elsewhere. That’s part of why the Bucs have postponed the ceremony to induct former head coach Bruce Arians into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Tampa Bay made the announcement on Tuesday.

Arians’ ceremony was slated for halftime of Sunday’s matchup. The rescheduled induction will be announced at a later date.

Arians, who is still the Bucs’ senior advisor to the General Manager, is set to become the 14th member of Tampa Bay’s ring of honor as the second Super Bowl-winning coach in franchise history.

The first, Jon Gruden, was removed from the Ring of Honor in the wake of his resignation last year as Raiders head coach for his years-old emails containing racist, sexist, and homophobic remarks.