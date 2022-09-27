Chiefs sign Matthew Wright to practice squad

Getty Images

The Chiefs might not have veteran kicker Harrison Butker back for Week 4. He still had swelling in his ankle last week, having injured it in Week 1.

Matt Ammendola kicked for the Chiefs for two weeks after signing to their practice squad. But Kansas City cut Ammendola on Monday after he missed a 34-yard field goal and an extra point in a 20-17 loss to the Colts.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs agreed to terms with kicker Matthew Wright on a practice squad contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Wright was the Jaguars’ kicker for 14 games last season, and he made 21-of-24 field goals and 13-of-15 extra points. He went 4-for-4 on field goals and 7-for-7 on extra points in three games for the Steelers in 2020.

Kickoffs are the concern with Wright as he has only seven touchbacks on 46 career kickoffs.