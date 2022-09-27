Dolphins leaving for Cincinnati on Wednesday morning because of Hurricane Ian

Getty Images

The forecasted path of Hurricane Ian has changed the Dolphins’ travel plans for this week.

Miami will leave early on Wednesday morning for Cincinnati to try to beat the storm, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

The Dolphins play the Bengals on Thursday night.

All of South Florida is under a tropical storm warning, with the storm forecast to make landfall Wednesday evening on Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane.

The Buccaneers left for Miami on Tuesday. They will practice at the Dolphins’ facilities this week with the Dolphins out of town.