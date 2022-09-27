Dolphins special teams coach sees absolutely nothing funny about the butt punt

Getty Images

The Dolphins have been the butts of many jokes in the last couple days after punter Thomas Morstead kicked a ball directly into teammate Trent Sherfield’s backside late in Sunday’s game against the Bills. Despite handing the Bills two points with a safety, the Dolphins won, and that means Dolphins fans can laugh along at those jokes.

But Dolphins special teams coach Danny Crossman doesn’t see anything funny about the situation.

Asked today if he can find anything amusing about it two days later because the Dolphins won the game, Crossman said he can’t laugh about it now and he never will.

“Absolutely zero amusement and a 100 percent critical mistake that has an opportunity to possibly lose a game. It never will get a smile from me,” Crossman said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

That’s not a surprising stance from a coach, who demands attention to detail on every play and didn’t get it there.

Crossman also made clear that he saw nothing beneficial about the safety, even though the subsequent free kick gave the Bills worse field position than they would have had on a punt. Crossman said the Dolphins gave no thought to takin an intentional safety in that situation.