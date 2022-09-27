Everyone is still mum on whatever Chris Jones said to Matt Ryan

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts
On Sunday, the game-winning touchdown drive for the Indianapolis Colts was salvaged by a penalty called on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for saying something to Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan after a third-down sack. Two days later, no one is saying what Jones said.

After the game, referee Shawn Smith declined to reveal the allegedly abusive language to pool reporter Adam Teicher. Smith said that the specific comment made by Jones would be added to the official game report.

Per the league, the official game report has been filed. However, neither the league office nor anyone else is saying anything about what Jones supposedly said.

If the league wants anyone to believe that the call was justified, transparency is needed. The lack of transparency suggests either that it really wasn’t bad enough to draw a flag — or that it was so bad no one wants to repeat it.

“I know talking takes place during games,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday. “The best advice I can give is don’t talk.”

That’s easier said than done. As Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said Sunday night, all sorts of things are said on the football field. If every instance of “abusive language,” drew a flag, the games would never end.

Several years ago, the league made a push to remove racial slurs from the field. Former defensive back Richard Sherman spoke out loudly against the league’s crackdown on things said during games when the league decided to police certain words.

Regardless, it needs to be known what Jones said. Smith either overreacted and influenced the outcome of a game, or he properly reacted to Jones as he influenced the outcome of a game.

12 responses to “Everyone is still mum on whatever Chris Jones said to Matt Ryan

  2. Not a fan of either team. Mike, you nailed it in this article.
    Referee Smith said something would be in the report and the league does not disclose what was in the report.
    Keep betting, on the NFL games, suckers.

  3. It’s obvious it was racially abusive language from a Black player (Jones) directed towards a White player (Ryan). The league won’t report this because the dirty Little secret (that everyone knows) is that they want to make it appear that only Whites can be guilty of this offense.

    Pathetic. What happened to “End racism” and the like enforced by the league, plastered on the end zone and the back of helmets worn by the players? If a White player engaged in this sort of behavior he would be at least suspended, if not driven out of the league, tarred and feathered and labeled a pariah. Of course, because only Whites can be racist the league cannot and will not reveal Jones words, and we all know it.

    Somewhere, someone has a recording of this. It sure would be a shame if someone like TMZ obtained it and released it.

  5. If Jones won’t repeat it out loud when he was already asked, we know it’s pretty bad.

  6. I’m sure it wasn’t Praise Jesus.
    At this point it’s a personnel matter, which is confidential. I’m sure there were lines which were crossed.Have to Wait and see.

  7. Im good without knowing what was said. Thats between them and the ref now. No additional controversary needed.

  8. I dont care what he said. I had no idea it could be a penalty. Not a fan of either team. But to change a game from words, sucks. Seems the ref needs thicker skin to me.

  9. Andy Reid didn’t appear to complain about the call, so it must be too foul for even a sailor. I’d love to hear an unbleeped show by NFL Films with only the foulest of smack talk allowed.

  11. almightysingingsausage says:
    September 27, 2022 at 8:02 pm
    It’s obvious it was racially abusive language from a Black player (Jones) directed towards a White player (Ryan). The league won’t report this because the dirty Little secret (that everyone knows) is that they want to make it appear that only Whites can be guilty of this offense.

    It’s wild how you know what was said and no one else does. I guess you must’ve been on the field?

  12. Can anyone think of another instance where a decision from an NFL Official, that had an impact, but was never revealed the reasoning?
    Imagine the tuck rule, the Dez catch/no catch, and the NFL just shrugged and said bc we said so?
    I’m surprised there’s not more of an upswell fron fans.

