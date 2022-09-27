Giants fear Sterling Shepard’s knee injury is season-ending

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had to be carted off the field after the team’s final offensive snap in Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, and afterward multiple Giants indicated the indication is that Shepard will miss the rest of the season.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said it’s particularly hard to see with Shepard because of how hard Shepard worked to come back from the torn Achilles that ended his 2021 season.

“It’s tough. It’s a tough sport,” Daboll said, via ESPN. “Guys work their butts off to get back from injuries. This is something, if he’s out for the whole season, which we’ll probably know [Tuesday] morning . . . you hurt for those guys because you watch them in the rehab room, you watch them in the offseason. It’s just a shame.”

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones seemed devastated after the game by Shepard’s injury.

“Hate to see that for him,” Jones said. “No one deserves that, but especially not him. He works his tail off and means a ton for this team, for all of us.”

Shepard leads the Giants with 154 receiving yards this season.