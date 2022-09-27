Jerry Jones: Jason Peters playing guard one of the highlights of the game

Getty Images

When the Cowboys signed Jason Peters early this month, the thought was that he’d give them another option at left tackle in the event first-round pick Tyler Smith wasn’t up to the job right off the bat.

Peters saw his first action since signing with Dallas on Monday night and it did not come in place of Smith. Peters was inserted into the lineup at left guard in place of Matt Farniok in the second quarter and Tony Pollard ran behind him for a 46-yard gain a couple of plays later.

Farniok would return to the game, but Peters made a strong impression on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on his 14 snaps.

“I didn’t plan for him to be able to play guard. . . . When he initially came in, he and Tyler Smith, that side of the line just started dominating over there for a few of those running plays,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “He came through it well as well as his conditioning, getting back into shape. He’s an All-Pro player. He’s a Hall of Fame player. He can really still play and gives us the ability to move him inside or play both tackle spots. That’s one of the highlights of the game.”

Peters said he “could’ve played as many snaps as they wanted me to” and that he expects to see more playing time against Washington in Week Four after making a successful Cowboys debut.