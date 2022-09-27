Joe Judge: Brian Hoyer is always ready when he’s called on

Getty images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was coy about how long he might be out after suffering an ankle sprain at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

But it appears Jones will be out for at least this week’s matchup with the Packers. That means backup Brian Hoyer is in line to make his first start since 2020.

Hoyer has been around for a while, entering the league with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009. While he’s spent the majority of his career with New England, he’s started only one game for the club. Hoyer has made 38 starts elsewhere, 16 of which came with his hometown Browns from 2013-2014.

New England quarterbacks coach Joe Judge praised Hoyer when speaking to the media on Tuesday.

“One thing that Brian does whether it’s practice or games, is he’s always engaged…always ready to take that next snap when he’s called on,” Judge said, via Mike Giardi of NFL Media.

Judge also noted, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, that New England will tweak its offense to fit the skillset of whatever quarterback is behind center, but there won’t be wholesale changes.

“You’re always looking to play to a player’s strengths,” Judge said.

Wednesday will be the first indication of what Jones can or can’t do on the field through New England’s injury report.