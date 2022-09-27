Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins among Bengals upgraded to full participants Tuesday

Posted by Charean Williams on September 27, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT
Bengals running back Joe Mixon (ankle) and receiver Tee Higgins (toe) were full participants Tuesday. Both were estimated as non-participants Monday.

Cornerback Eli Apple (ankle), tight end Hayden Hurst (groin), linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee) and tight end Mitchell Wilcox (ankle) also were upgraded to full participation.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader (knee) will miss significant time with his injury, and he was one of three players who didn’t practice Tuesday.

Tight end Drew Sample (knee) and right tackle La’el Collins (back) also were held out of practice.

