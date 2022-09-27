Kenny Golladay: I’m beating myself up over missed opportunity

USA Today Sports

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb got a chance to make up for a dropped pass on Monday night and he made the most of it, but Giants wideout Kenny Golladay didn’t have the same luck.

Golladay found himself back in the rotation after playing two snaps in Week Two and quarterback Daniel Jones looked his way on a third down in the fourth quarter with the Giants down seven points. Golladay had room to run for a first down after the catch, but started doing so before the ball was secured and the drop forced a Giants punt on the way to a 23-16 loss.

Golladay responded to the Week Two quasi-benching by saying that he “should be playing.” He got the chance on Monday, but he was left to lament his missed opportunity.

“Me just not looking it all the way in,” Golladay said in his postgame press conference. “Me just trying to make a play for the team and get up the field. I was running before I really secured the ball. That’s pretty much all that that was. That’s stuff that can’t happen, especially when 8 is pretty much doing everything to get us the ball and to get us in position to win the football game. I want to be a guy that can make that play, so I definitely put that on myself. It was third down and that can’t happen. . . . It’s very difficult. I’m beating myself up about it. I definitely wish I could have it back.”

Golladay is now 20 games into his Giants career and the lowlights continue to be running far ahead of the highlights.