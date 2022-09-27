Lions put Tracy Walker on IR, sign Anthony Pittman to active roster

Getty Images

Lions safety Tracy Walker‘s season came to an end when he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and the team made a move to remove him from the active roster on Tuesday.

Walker has been placed on the injured reserve list and the Lions announced that they have signed linebacker Anthony Pittman off of the practice squad to fill the open spot.

Pittman initially signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played in one game that year and spent 2020 on the practice squad before returning to play every game last season. He’s also played in all three games this year as a temporary practice squad evaluation.

Pittman has 21 career tackles while seeing most of his playing time on special teams.