Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa is going to do everything he can to play on Thursday

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 27, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

With the Dolphins traveling to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Thursday night, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s availability is in question.

Miami obviously isn’t conducting a normal practice week. But if the club was, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Tuesday that Tagovailoa would have been limited in practice and would be questionable for the game with his back and ankle injuries.

McDaniel noted he got a late-night call from Tagovailoa on Monday and could tell in his voice that the quarterback is going to do everything possible to play on Thursday.

“So I know if he doesn’t play, that it literally was not possible,” McDaniel said in his press conference. “And we’re just taking measures accordingly for Teddy beyond that. But happy with the way he’s, so far, progressed. And feel very optimistic because of how he’s going about it.”

McDaniel said Tagovailoa’s availability will come down to both pain tolerance and stability for the back and ankle issues.

“It’s the functionality of it because all of a sudden your back is overly tight or you feel that crazy pain — your body has a reaction process that you can all of a sudden lose power in your throws, you can’t redirect,” McDaniel said. “And once you can’t protect yourself on an NFL football field, we have to protect you. So it’s both. Yeah, there will be some pain regardless. It’s whether or not that pain hurts him from being able to put his production on the field and escape impending danger, which is part of the job of an NFL quarterback.”

The Dolphins will issue injury reports on Tuesday and Wednesday for the mid-week contest. McDaniel said he hopes to make a decision on Wednesday about whether or not Tagovailoa will play, but will take it up to Thursday if necessary.

On Monday’s injury report, which was an estimate, Tagovailoa was listed as a non-participant.

Tagovailoa’s game status — whether questionable, doubtful, or out — will be announced on Wednesday.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa is going to do everything he can to play on Thursday

  2. His head bounced off the turf like a golf ball off a cart path, he wobbled and fell trying to get to the huddle, but sure it’s his back that’s hurt. Fastest exit in NFL Concussion Protocol history!

  3. Chronic back pain sufferer here…no amount of pain tolerance can prepare you for the sudden jolt when the tiniest movement tweaks that back. You can know it’s coming and it can still bring you to your knees.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.