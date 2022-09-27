Mike Tomlin: Mitch Trubisky improving in all areas

Posted by Josh Alper on September 27, 2022, 12:26 PM EDT
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he was considering a quarterback change after last Thursday’s loss to the Browns and said that “the answer to that question is definitively no.”

Nothing’s changed Tomlin’s mind over the last few games. Trubisky remains the top quarterback on the team’s depth chart for this week’s game against the Jets and Tomlin said  at his Tuesday press conference that he has seen improvement from the quarterback in “all areas” over the first three weeks of the season.

More generally, Tomlin said that the offense has been better with each outing and that “there’s reason to think that improvement will continue” in Week Four and beyond.

The Steelers have the Bills, Bucs, Dolphins, and Eagles on the schedule after the Jets, so that offensive improvement may need to come even faster if they’re going to remain in the playoff hunt come the second half of the season.

 

  1. Matt Canada will torpedo any chance they have of being a playoff team. Tomlin needs to wake up and dump this guy.

  3. The media sure do want to see Kenny Pickett out there getting destroyed week after week so they can write cautionary tales about how starting him too early turned him into David Carr.

  4. Get rid of Canada. Run play up the middle; run play up the middle; dump pass for 4 yards………..seems to be his whole playbook. Offensive needs to play faster. Canada gives no creativity.

