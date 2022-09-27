Myles Garrett was discharged from hospital Monday night

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is out of the hospital.

Garrett and a passenger in his car was taken to the hospital after an accident on Monday afternoon. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Garrett was discharged on Monday night.

Before his release, Garrett’s agent Nicole Lynn said her client did not break any bones and that he was “alert and responsive” during testing for other injuries. Pelissero reports that he will have more tests following his discharge.

Garrett’s car flipped multiple times and pictures of it make it clear that Garrett’s injuries could have been a lot worse. The coming days will tell us if the injuries he did sustain will cause him to miss time for the Browns.