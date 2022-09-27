Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts just continues to get better

Getty Images

The Eagles are one of two unbeaten teams in the NFL and quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ play has been a big reason why they’ve been so successful in the early weeks of the season.

Hurts was 22-of-35 for 340 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s 24-8 win over the Commanders and he’s now 66-of-98 for 916 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on the year. Hurts has also run for 167 yards and three touchdowns, which led to a question for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni about what accounts for his jump in productivity.

Sirianni answered that question while adding that he doesn’t think Hurts is going to be done improving in the near future.

“Again, I don’t think we’ve seen Jalen’s ceiling,” Sirianni said at a Monday press conference. “I know we haven’t seen Jalen’s ceiling, he just continues to get better. I think it’s just the progression that Jalen Hurts makes as a player. Why is that? You guys know what I’m going to say, right? He’s tough. He loves football. Those are major things that are going to help a guy reach their ceiling. I just think you’ve seen tremendous progression from him because he works at it and he loves it. He doesn’t make the same mistake twice. He’s doing a great job right now. We got to continue that. We’re working like crazy to continue to help put him in good positions to make plays.”

Three games don’t make a season and Hurts’ play will continue to be scrutinized over the next 14 contests, but the early answer to questions about whether he can be the man under center in Philly has been an emphatic yes.