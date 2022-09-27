Panthers sign Daviyon Nixon to active roster

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was elevated to the Panthers’ active roster for their Week Three win over the Saints and he returned to the practice squad after the game, but he’s already back on the big club.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that they signed Nixon off of their practice squad. They had an open roster spot after waiving Arron Mosby on Monday.

Nixon had a tackle while playing nine defensive snaps against New Orleans. He also had nine tackles and a half-sack in seven appearances with the team last year.

Nixon joins Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis, Phil Hoskins, and Marquan McCall on the interior of the Panthers defensive line.