PFT’s Week 4 2022 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2022, 9:22 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

1. Dolphins (3-0; No. 6): To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. And they did.

2. Eagles (3-0; No. 4): The only difference between the Dolphins and Eagles? The Dolphins have beaten two great teams.

3. Bills (2-1; No. 1): Ken Dorsey should switch to decaf after kickoff.

4. Packers (2-1; No. 7): The defense is playing better, which is good because the offense still needs work.

5. Rams (2-1; No. 5): The division isn’t as good as we thought it would be, which puts the Rams in position to seize it.

6. Chiefs (2-1; No. 2): It’s amazing that they made all those mistakes and still nearly won.

7. Buccaneers (2-1; No. 3): No tablets were harmed in the losing of this game.

8. Ravens (2-1; No. 9): Through three games, Lamar Jackson’s self-bet is paying off. He only has 48 games to go.

9. Cowboys (2-1; No. 10): Cooper Rush is performing just well enough to get Dak Prescott to return before he should.

10. Bengals (1-2; No. 11): The next AFC East team they face will likely give them a much stiffer test.

11. Jaguars (2-1; No. 18): Urban Meyer will inevitably find a way to try to take credit.

12. Titans (1-2; No. 13): The key to every game is to get the ball early, often, and repeatedly to Derrick Henry.

13. Browns (2-1; No. 22): They suffocated the Steelers, and they could keep winning plenty of games even without Deshaun Watson.

14. Broncos (2-1; No. 25): Russell Wilson‘s meal took nearly as long to cook as Jan’s osso buco.

15. 49ers (1-2; No. 8): Maybe Brock Purdy should get a shot.

16. Vikings (2-1; No. 23): It was a Week Two performance but, somehow, a Week One result.

17. Giants (2-0; No. 21): If they had 22 Saquon Barkleys, they’d never lose a game.

18. Colts (1-1-1; No. 32): Does that win justify hanging a banner?

19. Chargers (1-2; No. 12): This team has way too many injuries for it to be bad luck.

20. Patriots (1-2; No. 14): Let Bailey zap.

21. Steelers (1-2; No. 15): If they don’t do something to pump up the offense, it’s going to be a very long year in Pittsburgh.

22. Bears (2-1; No. 28): Ugly wins count the same in the standing as the pretty ones.

23. Cardinals (1-2; No. 16): From 10-2 to 1-2 is a very rude awakening.

24. Jets (1-2; No. 19): They need Zach Wilson to play, and to play like the guy they drafted him to be.

25. Panthers (1-2; No. 31): Matt Rhule’s termination has been temporarily delayed.

26. Saints (1-2; No. 20): Sean Payton isn’t walking through that door.

27. Falcons (1-2; No. 29): They’re better than their record indicates, which puts them in good shape to contend for a playoff spot.

28. Seahawks (1-2; No. 24): The only thing this team has in common with the ’72 Dolphins is that they were both 1-0.

29. Lions (1-2; No. 26): Now that they’re learning how to start, the Lions have to learn how to finish.

30. Washington (1-2; No. 27): The Eagles continue to be thrilled that Carson Wentz has gone.

31. Raiders (0-3; No. 17): In a top-heavy AFC, they can’t get  away with many more losses before the window closes on getting to the playoffs.

32. Texans (0-2-1; No. 30): The worst team in the worst division gets the worst spot, this week.

25 responses to “PFT’s Week 4 2022 NFL power rankings

  1. Wonder how much of the Buffalo Bills dropping like flies to the heat had to do with the newly signed Von Miller talking about how “you have to celebrate each win; gonna go out tonight and celebrate this win.”

    Well you guys had a short week and it looks like there was plenty of dehydration and possible celebration hangover going on.

  3. Bears are a bit high with the current worst QB in the NFL. Running game and defense only take you so far.

  6. Steelers are only a couple plays away from being 3-0, and would be undefeated if not for some badly blown calls. Cracks me up how people keep doubting the Black and Gold!

  7. While I’m happy my Eagles are playing great football, we still have glaring holes in our secondary and are prone to giving up big plays. In addition, the past two games, we’ve taken big leads at halftime and put in on cruise control in the second half, scoring no points and getting super conservative. That won’t work in the future, we need to play a complete game and never take the foot off the pedal. Still, I mostly like what I see….

  11. “Russell Wilson‘s meal took nearly as long to cook as Jan’s osso buco.” Brilliant. You win the internet for today.

  12. Packers too high. 8 or 9 would be about right. If they hadn’t laid an egg against the well-prepared Vikings, then maybe maybe Top 5. Maybe.

  14. How can the Steelers be ranked so low when Mike Tomlin is such a fantastic coach? It just doesn’t make sense.

  15. Miami has beaten two great teams?
    If they were great they wouldn’t have lost to the Dolphins. Bills played sloppy and still can’t run the ball, and the Ravens defence is still a sieve.

  16. The list is perfect. Every team is in exactly the right spot. (I’ve always wanted to say that to a listmaker.) 🙂

  17. Titans at 12 after getting blown out by Buffalo and barely scraping by the winless Raiders?
    Last season was last season. Tennessee simply isn’t good this year.

  19. Lions beat #30 and you think they should be higher than the 2 win bears? Nah. Until they finish games, they’re where they are. I think their talent should have them in the top 15 but their coaching is what’s holding them back (that field goal decision is prime example).

  20. The biggest headscratchers in these rankings:
    Titans lost to the Giants at home and are somehow ranked above them despite also having the worse record.
    Lions at 29 despite playing tough against the number two ranked team and losing two close games against winning clubs.
    The 1-2 49ers at 15 despite losing to a 2-1 team ranked below them.
    1-2 Chargers at 19. Barely beat the winless Raiders, and got trucked by the Jaguars, as their major injuries continue to amass.

  21. Gotta love the early season power rankings……watch the Dolphins and Eagles slowly drop back to reality as the season goes on.

  23. footballer23 says:
    September 27, 2022 at 9:34 am
    Steelers are only a couple plays away from being 3-0, and would be undefeated if not for some badly blown calls. Cracks me up how people keep doubting the Black and Gold!

    ——

    The Steelers couldn’t even beat my Pats…..and they are abysmal

  24. Steelers are only a couple plays away from being 3-0, and would be undefeated if not for some badly blown calls.
    ======================================

    bwahahahaah…oh, you’re serious. Go Browns!

