Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle injury isn’t a long-term concern

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has established himself as an essential part of the Lions offense, so any injury that kept him out of the lineup for an extended period would be a major problem for the NFC North club.

It appears that St. Brown avoided such an injury in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. St. Brown injured his ankle during the game and he went for tests on Monday to determine the severity.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the results of those tests were “encouraging” and that the injury is not expected to be a long-term concern.

Wednesday will bring the start of a new practice week and St. Brown’s participation level will shed light on the possibility that he will have to miss Week Four’s game against the Seahawks.