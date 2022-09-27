Titans sign Le’Raven Clark off Eagles practice squad

Getty Images

The Titans added some depth to their offensive line on Tuesday.

The team announced that they signed Le’Raven Clark off of the Eagles’ practice squad to their active roster.

Clark was a 2016 third-round pick of the Colts and he appeared in 47 games for them through the 2020 season. He played in four games for the Colts last season and has made 16 starts at guard and tackle over his entire career.

The move comes after the Titans placed left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve last week. Dennis Daley started in his place in Sunday’s win over the Raiders and third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere started on the right side of the line.

The Titans also announced that veteran linebacker Joe Schobert signed to the practice squad.